Brittney "Britt" Roger McCarter, 32, of Clover, SC, passed away on Saturday, December 15, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Beersheba Presbyterian Church with Rev. James Platt officiating.
Britt was a graduate of Clover High School and a member at Beersheba Presbyterian Church. He is survived by his parents, Roger McCarter and Janet Laughridge McCarter, brother, John Kurtis McCarter (Elizabeth), and nephews, Jackson Lane White and John Louis McCarter.
