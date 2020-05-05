Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Broadus Lee Thomasson Sr.. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Graveside service Private To be announced at a later date Forest Hills Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Broadus Lee Thomasson, Sr., 85 passed away peacefully Sunday, May 3, 2020 at his residence.



A family graveside service will be held at Forest Hills Cemetery.



Broadus was born in Sharon, SC and was the son of the late Roy Walker and Minnie Rector Thomasson. A graduate of Rock Hill High School, Broadus played on the 1953 State Championship Football Team, the first state championship team for Rock Hill High. He also was chosen to play in the Shrine Bowl that same year. Broadus graduated from the University of Georgia where he also played football. A United States veteran, he served as a captain in the US Army. Broadus was a well-known real estate developer who built multiple apartment complexes and shopping centers in Rock Hill. He was the developer of Fripp Island from 1982-1991. Broadus enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved to travel, spend time on the river, boating and watching football. He especially enjoyed dancing



Broadus is survived by his wife, Cleo Thomasson; his sons, Lee Thomasson, Heath Thomasson (Leslie) and Matt Thomasson, all of Rock Hill; his brother Roy Thomasson of Rock Hill; two grandsons, Bryan and Wyatt Thomasson; his daughters, Debbie Graske (Pat) of Belmont, NC and Lisa Mooring and her wife, Tricia Mackey of Nashville, TN; his grandchildren, Cali and Nick Matchunis; and five step-grandchildren and a great-grandchild. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Geneva Thomasson and the mother of his sons, Maggie Thomasson of Rock Hill. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Carl, Ernest, and Paul.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Memory & Movement Center, Ste 108, 300 Billingsley Road, Charlotte, NC 28211 or to Hospice & Palliative Care, Palmetto Region, 1057 Red Ventures Drive, Ste 150, Fort Mill, SC 29707.



Condolences may be made to the Thomasson family at

