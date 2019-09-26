Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brooks Aldridge. View Sign Service Information Whitesell Funeral Home - Rock Hill 975 Riverview Road Rock Hill , SC 29730 (803)-980-7444 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. James Brooks Aldridge, 90, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House



The family will receive friends 5 - 7 pm, Friday, September 27, 2019, at Sisk Memorial Baptist Church. Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Sisk Memorial Baptist Church. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park, Cherry Road.



A native of Fort Mill, Mr. Aldridge was a son of the late Roy Aldridge and Mae Knight Aldridge. He has been a member of Sisk Memorial Baptist Church for 68 years where he worked as the head usher, custodian, chairman of the building and grounds committee, greeter, and was a member of the golden agers. He was a proud employee of Springs Industries where he worked as a Fixer in the Cardroom for over 40 years. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather.



Surviving are three sons, Danny James Aldridge (Patsy), Douglas Edward Aldridge (Julie), and Walter Benjamin Aldridge; three daughters, Barbara Jean Brewer (Robert), Catherine Sue Aldridge, and Sheila Lynn Thomas (Stacey); a brother, Parks "Roy" Aldridge; 10 grandchildren, Rick Helms, Vicki Miller, James Phillip Aldridge, Dana Aldridge Wright, Timothy Wade Warren, Kristy Sue Bryson, Meagan Earney, Meshelle Earney, Synthia Thomas, and Owen Thomas, Jr.; 13 great-grandchildren, David James Aldridge, Shelby Caroline Aldridge, Lilleigh Wright, Londyn Wright, Hunter Warren, Averie Warren, Easton Kell Warren, Jason Edward Aldridge, Madison Nicole Bryson, Chloe Elizabeth Bryson, Hunter Lynn Earney-Slaughter, Riley Owen Thomas, and Jacob Edward Thomas. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Warren Aldridge (August 22, 2019); an infant son, James Ray Aldridge three brothers, Don Aldridge, Ethan Aldridge and Dowd Aldridge; and a sister, Evon Helms.



Memorial donations may be made to Sisk Memorial Baptist Church, 115 Massey Street, Fort Mill, SC 29715.



