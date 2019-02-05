Mr. Bruce Donnell Canty died February 1, 2019 at his home 2422 Saluda Road in Chester, SC. Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Cedar Grove Baptist Church 2624 Saluda Road Chester, South Carolina. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Viewing will only be held at the Church on Wednesday from 12 noon until the hour of the service. Family will receive friends at the home of his sister Angela D. "Angie' Canty 121 Lowry Street Chester, South Carolina. Please deliver all flower to the church on Wednesday. Funeral services are entrusted to Christopher King's Funeral Home Chester, SC.
Christopher King's Funeral Home
703 Old York Road
Chester, SC 29706
803-377-1144
Published in The Herald on Feb. 5, 2019