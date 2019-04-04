Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Buck W. Crouch. View Sign

Buck Wayne Crouch, age 75, went to be with his heavenly father on Monday, April 1st 2019. He was doing what he loved, working on his land.



Buck was born on October 26, 1943 in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Buck was retired from Power Plant Maintenance with 25 years of service. Buck was a dedicated member of Lakewood Baptist Church, where he served on the welcome committee and as an usher. He always greeted everyone with a smile and a "ticket" or a bulletin. Buck's hobbies included riding his motorcycle, fishing, deer hunting, riding 4-wheelers and working on his land. His family & friends loved it when he would fry fish to share and he was an avid deer hunter. Buck also enjoyed socializing.



Buck was the son of the late Tommy E. Crouch and the late Mary Bell Mullis Crouch. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary M. Crouch; his daughters, Angela C. Delpozo and husband Lino who was like a son to Buck, Jennifer M. Morris and husband Eugene, Brandy N. Thompson and husband Cledus, who was the fixer of everything Buck broke; his grandchildren, Samantha Delpozo, who was Papa's hunter, Jaden Buck Wayne Crouch who was his 4-wheeling buddy and his pizza partner, Alex Thompson aka Dr. Ito was Papa's partner in crime, watching T.V. (mostly tennis & westerns) and Addison Ayers, aka Moon-pie who stole his heart and she was his little woman; his sister, Cathy Hessenthler and his brother-n-law Tim Bailey.



Visitation with family and friends will be at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC on April 4th 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services honoring Buck's life will be held on April 5th 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Lakewood Baptist Church, 3520 Mt. Gallant Road, Rock Hill, SC. The remaining services will be held private with his wife and three daughters. Reverend Jerry Devinney, officiating.



We now have our very own Angel watching over us and his name is "Buck".



Condolences may be made to the family at

Buck Wayne Crouch, age 75, went to be with his heavenly father on Monday, April 1st 2019. He was doing what he loved, working on his land.Buck was born on October 26, 1943 in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Buck was retired from Power Plant Maintenance with 25 years of service. Buck was a dedicated member of Lakewood Baptist Church, where he served on the welcome committee and as an usher. He always greeted everyone with a smile and a "ticket" or a bulletin. Buck's hobbies included riding his motorcycle, fishing, deer hunting, riding 4-wheelers and working on his land. His family & friends loved it when he would fry fish to share and he was an avid deer hunter. Buck also enjoyed socializing.Buck was the son of the late Tommy E. Crouch and the late Mary Bell Mullis Crouch. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary M. Crouch; his daughters, Angela C. Delpozo and husband Lino who was like a son to Buck, Jennifer M. Morris and husband Eugene, Brandy N. Thompson and husband Cledus, who was the fixer of everything Buck broke; his grandchildren, Samantha Delpozo, who was Papa's hunter, Jaden Buck Wayne Crouch who was his 4-wheeling buddy and his pizza partner, Alex Thompson aka Dr. Ito was Papa's partner in crime, watching T.V. (mostly tennis & westerns) and Addison Ayers, aka Moon-pie who stole his heart and she was his little woman; his sister, Cathy Hessenthler and his brother-n-law Tim Bailey.Visitation with family and friends will be at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC on April 4th 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services honoring Buck's life will be held on April 5th 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Lakewood Baptist Church, 3520 Mt. Gallant Road, Rock Hill, SC. The remaining services will be held private with his wife and three daughters. Reverend Jerry Devinney, officiating.We now have our very own Angel watching over us and his name is "Buck".Condolences may be made to the family at greenefuneralhome.net Funeral Home Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel

2133 Ebenezer Road

Rock Hill , SC 29732

(803) 326-2051 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Herald on Apr. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close