Mr. Candler Carithers "Buddy" Harper, 80, of Lake Wylie, SC, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at home.
Graveside service will be 10:30 Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 2445 Highway 557, Clover, SC with the Rev. Aaron Morgan and Alan Wiley officiating.
Mr. Harper was born October 10, 1939 in Lake Wylie, SC to the late Ralph Bigger, Sr. and Kathleen Carithers Harper. He was a U. S. Navy Veteran and a member and Elder of Redeeming Grace Church.
He was employed with Westinghouse in Charlotte, NC and A & E, Inc. in Mt. Holly, NC.
Survivors are his wife of 47 years Elizabeth Anne Glenn Harper; daughter DeAnna S. Harper of Lake Wylie, SC; son David G. Harper of Rock Hill, SC; and sisters Helen Harper, Virginia H. Tiller, Dixie H. Isenhour all of Lake Wylie, SC.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph B. Harper, Jr. and a sister, Luora H. Franklin.
Memorials may be made to Redeeming Grace Church, 4800 Charlotte Highway, Lake Wylie, SC 29710 and Bethel Cemetery Association, 2445 Hwy. 557, Clover, SC 29710.
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Lake Wylie, SC is serving the family of Mr. Harper.