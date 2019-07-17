Mr. Dixon Bundy Johnson, 85 passed away, Monday July 15, 2019 in Rock Hill.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 7:30 PM Thursday, July 18, 2019 and the funeral will be 11:00 AM Friday, July 19, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill.
Born in Rock Hill, Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by his son, Mike "Peg Leg" Johnson; daughter, Cathy Johnson; his parents, Dixon Edward Johnson and Odessa Edwards Johnson. He was a Retired US Navy Veteran serving in Vietnam and was a member of the American Legion and the VFW.
Survivors include his, daughters, Patty Wyatt (Walt) of Lancaster, and Dixie McDaniel of Rock Hill; son, Bundy Dean Johnson; 13 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children Hospital 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Herald on July 17, 2019