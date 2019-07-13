Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. Dr. Burnham H. Perry. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Memorial service 2:00 PM Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rev. Dr. Burnham "Burnie" Hartwell Perry, Jr. 55, passed away at Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill, S.C. on July 11, 2019.



A memorial service will be held at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732 at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, July 14, 2019 with Reverend Scott Carroll officiating. Visitation with family and friends will follow the service. Burial will be private.



Burnie was born December 5, 1963 in Rock Hill, S.C. to Burnham "Bill" Hartwell Perry and Mary Pitts Perry of Rock Hill. Burnie is survived by his parents; his dear caring wife of 33 years, Kay Ellis Perry, the love of his life; his two wonderful sons, Lee Hartwell Perry and Jonathan Ellis Perry of Columbia; his sister, Phoebe Sortet (Ric) of Rock Hill; his nieces, Katelyn Sortet of Spartanburg and Erica Sortet of Charlotte, N.C; his loving mother-in-law, Helen Sturgis Ellis Faile and fathers-in-law, Richard Ellis (deceased) and Charlie Faile of Rock Hill.



Burnie graduated from Northwestern High School in 1982. He attended The Citadel in Charleston, S.C. and then joined the U.S. Air Force and served proudly for eight years, three of those years in Germany where he and Kay were able to tour Europe. While in the Air Force he graduated from Park University with a Bachelor of Science in Social Psychology. He and Kay returned to Rock Hill, S.C. in 1991. He continued his education receiving a Masters in Christian Psychology and Human Relations, Doctorate in Social and Behavioral Sciences, Doctor of Divinity in Christian Psychology, Board Certified Master Clinical Biblical Christian Chaplin.



His deep faith led him to a life of serving the Lord. He loved life and people and had a passion for helping others especially those in pain. He dedicated his life to others and had a gift of connecting with people and making them feel special. Over the years, his work included Human Resources, Call Center Services, Crisis Interventionist, Executive Recruiter, and being a Keynote Speaker at conferences. During his career he served as a State Constable as well as working for The Children's Attention Home, Lancaster Recovery Center, AAA, and Curo Health Services. He also owned and operated the Hickory Dickory Dock in Rock Hill, SC. His ministry work included being an Ordained Minister, working with several local churches, and serving as a Hospice Chaplin. This inspired him to write his own book, "8 Ingredients to Healthy Relationships."



Burnie was a devoted husband, father, son, brother and friend. He had a great personality and sense of humor. He loved his cats, especially Minnie his constant companion the past year. He fought a courageous battel the past five years with diabetes, heart, kidney and lung disease and never complained, always upbeat. Special thanks to his mentor, Rev. Scott Carroll, best friend,



Dr. Scott Oliver and Dr. Bill Jackson for his care and support.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, S.C. 29732; Eternal Building Campaign, Eternal Church, PO Box 1509, Fort Mill, S.C. 29716; American Kidney Fund,



Condolences maybe made to the family on-line at

