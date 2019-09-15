Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Butler Black. View Sign Service Information M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home 209 North Main Street Clover , SC 29710 (803)-222-9001 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home 209 North Main Street Clover , SC 29710 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Kings Mountain Chapel United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Butler Clifton Black, 78, of Dallas, NC, passed away, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at home surrounded by family.



Funeral service will be 1:00 pm Monday, September 16, 2019 at Kings Mountain Chapel United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dr. Barry A. Allen officiating. Interment will be in the Church Cemetery.



The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon at M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St., Clover, SC.



Mr. Black was born May 17, 1941 in Chester County, SC to the late Samuel Fewell and Rosanna Canupp Black. He was a 1959 graduate of Clover High School and retired from Wix Filters after 44 years of service. He was also a member of the S. C. National Guard.



He was preceded in death by his brothers, Sam Black, Fewell Black, Ben Black, Will Black, and Jess Black and his sisters, Maude Crawford and Emma Robinson.



Survivors are his wife Mollie Sue Black; sons Kenneth Black (Roxie), Scott Watts (Marcy); daughter Tracy Michaels (Samuel); sister Mary Robinson, Roseanna Hope (Tom), Margaret Black, Lilly Meek (Vernon); brother Robert Black (Phyllis); grandchildren Jesse Black (Angel), Nathan Watts (Annika), Kendall Brooks (Tyler), Anthony Black, Jacob Watts, Jason Kyler Beane (Amanda); and great grandchildren, Brodie Black, Ariah Black & Josie Beane.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice. 258 E. Garrison Blvd, Gastonia, NC 28054 or Kings Mountain Chapel United Methodist Church, 1130 Philbeck Road, York, SC 29745.



Online condolences may be made at



M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mr. Black.

Mr. Butler Clifton Black, 78, of Dallas, NC, passed away, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at home surrounded by family.Funeral service will be 1:00 pm Monday, September 16, 2019 at Kings Mountain Chapel United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dr. Barry A. Allen officiating. Interment will be in the Church Cemetery.The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon at M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St., Clover, SC.Mr. Black was born May 17, 1941 in Chester County, SC to the late Samuel Fewell and Rosanna Canupp Black. He was a 1959 graduate of Clover High School and retired from Wix Filters after 44 years of service. He was also a member of the S. C. National Guard.He was preceded in death by his brothers, Sam Black, Fewell Black, Ben Black, Will Black, and Jess Black and his sisters, Maude Crawford and Emma Robinson.Survivors are his wife Mollie Sue Black; sons Kenneth Black (Roxie), Scott Watts (Marcy); daughter Tracy Michaels (Samuel); sister Mary Robinson, Roseanna Hope (Tom), Margaret Black, Lilly Meek (Vernon); brother Robert Black (Phyllis); grandchildren Jesse Black (Angel), Nathan Watts (Annika), Kendall Brooks (Tyler), Anthony Black, Jacob Watts, Jason Kyler Beane (Amanda); and great grandchildren, Brodie Black, Ariah Black & Josie Beane.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice. 258 E. Garrison Blvd, Gastonia, NC 28054 or Kings Mountain Chapel United Methodist Church, 1130 Philbeck Road, York, SC 29745.Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mr. Black. Published in The Herald on Sept. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close