Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051

BW Thomas passed away Wednesday evening, May 6th while living at Wellmore of Tega Cay. He was born May 2, 1930 in Scottsville, KY to Boone Webster and Gracie Elizabeth Thomas. He had great love for his family of 6 brothers and 3 sisters and enjoyed sharing family stories. BW was a very caring, generous individual whose easygoing manner and ready smile were enjoyed by all who knew him. He and his lovely wife, Edie, were married for 49 years and enjoyed traveling, entertaining and involvement in community and church. BW served in the Armed Forces and was a longtime member of Shriners and Freemasonry, an avid golfer, and a mentor to many. He was a very respected and successful executive in the Food Industry for many years. He will be greatly missed.



He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife and seven siblings. Surviving are two sisters: Marie Thomas and Margaret Raye Thomas (Odis) as well as many nieces and nephews.



Due to current circumstances, a memorial service will be held at Grace Presbyterian Church at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Potter Children's Home and Family Ministries, 2350 Nashville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42101.

Published in The Herald on May 15, 2020

