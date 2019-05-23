Service Information Barron Funeral Home 133 Wylie Street Chester , SC 29706 (803)-385-2119 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Barron Funeral Home 133 Wylie Street Chester , SC 29706 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM First Baptist Church Chester , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Caleb Rembert Ellisor, 21, died Friday, May 17, 2019 at his home. Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Chester with Rev. Clay Waldrip and Rev. Michael Shaffer officiating. Interment will follow in Cedar Shoals Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Richburg, SC. The family will receive friends 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Barron Funeral Home.



Caleb was born April 21, 1998 in Pineville, NC and was a son of Rembert (Andy) Ellisor, Jr. and Teresa (Terry) Waldrop Ellisor. He was a graduate of the schools of Chester County and was employed with Giti Tire and formerly with Bell's Auto Body Shop in Chester. Caleb was a member of First Baptist Church and also a member of Rocky Creek Sporting Clays where he loved shooting clays with his dad. He enjoyed his dogs and being outdoors. Caleb was an excellent marksman and also enjoyed fishing. He liked history and documentaries , especially those involving the military.



In addition to his parents; he is survived by one brother; Joshua Anderson Ellisor, of Chester, SC; maternal grandparents, Ben and Martha Waldrop of Edgemoor, SC; aunts and uncles, Lisa and Frank Rivers, of Rock Hill, SC and Ben and Tiffani Waldrop of Florence, SC.; cousins, Hannah Rivers, Mary-Caroline Waldrop and Owen Waldrop; He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Rem and Bobbie Ann Ellisor.



Memorials may be made to the family at First Baptist Church "Bus Fund" , P.O. Box 518, Chester, SC 29706



Online condolences may be made to the family at

Mr. Caleb Rembert Ellisor, 21, died Friday, May 17, 2019 at his home. Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Chester with Rev. Clay Waldrip and Rev. Michael Shaffer officiating. Interment will follow in Cedar Shoals Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Richburg, SC. The family will receive friends 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Barron Funeral Home.Caleb was born April 21, 1998 in Pineville, NC and was a son of Rembert (Andy) Ellisor, Jr. and Teresa (Terry) Waldrop Ellisor. He was a graduate of the schools of Chester County and was employed with Giti Tire and formerly with Bell's Auto Body Shop in Chester. Caleb was a member of First Baptist Church and also a member of Rocky Creek Sporting Clays where he loved shooting clays with his dad. He enjoyed his dogs and being outdoors. Caleb was an excellent marksman and also enjoyed fishing. He liked history and documentaries , especially those involving the military.In addition to his parents; he is survived by one brother; Joshua Anderson Ellisor, of Chester, SC; maternal grandparents, Ben and Martha Waldrop of Edgemoor, SC; aunts and uncles, Lisa and Frank Rivers, of Rock Hill, SC and Ben and Tiffani Waldrop of Florence, SC.; cousins, Hannah Rivers, Mary-Caroline Waldrop and Owen Waldrop; He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Rem and Bobbie Ann Ellisor.Memorials may be made to the family at First Baptist Church "Bus Fund" , P.O. Box 518, Chester, SC 29706Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com Published in The Herald on May 23, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close