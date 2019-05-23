Callan Lasair Brooks HICKORY GROVE, SC - Callan Lasair Brooks, age 15, passed away, Thursday, May 16, 2019, at home. Preceded in death by twin sister Amber Storm. Born July 15, 2003, in Charlotte, Callan was the son of Randolph Shan Brooks and Shonye Yvette Brooks. Survivors include his father and mother Randolph Shan Brooks and Shonye Yvette Brooks of Hickory Grove; brothers, Joseph Myers, Steven Myers of Hickory Grove, and Bradley Rozier of Florida; grandparents Kathryn Brooks (Ganma) and Randolph Brooks of Rock Hill. The family will be having an informal gathering May 25, 2019, from 1-4 at the home of Jordan, the address is 178 Dwayne Drive, York, SC 29745.
Published in The Herald on May 23, 2019