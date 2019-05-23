Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Callan Brooks. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Callan Lasair Brooks HICKORY GROVE, SC - Callan Lasair Brooks, age 15, passed away, Thursday, May 16, 2019, at home. Preceded in death by twin sister Amber Storm. Born July 15, 2003, in Charlotte, Callan was the son of Randolph Shan Brooks and Shonye Yvette Brooks. Survivors include his father and mother Randolph Shan Brooks and Shonye Yvette Brooks of Hickory Grove; brothers, Joseph Myers, Steven Myers of Hickory Grove, and Bradley Rozier of Florida; grandparents Kathryn Brooks (Ganma) and Randolph Brooks of Rock Hill. The family will be having an informal gathering May 25, 2019, from 1-4 at the home of Jordan, the address is 178 Dwayne Drive, York, SC 29745.

Callan Lasair Brooks HICKORY GROVE, SC - Callan Lasair Brooks, age 15, passed away, Thursday, May 16, 2019, at home. Preceded in death by twin sister Amber Storm. Born July 15, 2003, in Charlotte, Callan was the son of Randolph Shan Brooks and Shonye Yvette Brooks. Survivors include his father and mother Randolph Shan Brooks and Shonye Yvette Brooks of Hickory Grove; brothers, Joseph Myers, Steven Myers of Hickory Grove, and Bradley Rozier of Florida; grandparents Kathryn Brooks (Ganma) and Randolph Brooks of Rock Hill. The family will be having an informal gathering May 25, 2019, from 1-4 at the home of Jordan, the address is 178 Dwayne Drive, York, SC 29745. Published in The Herald on May 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close