Calvin Crawford Jr. passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 11 a.m at Mt Olive United Methodist Church, 1222 Ogden Road. The Rev. Ronald L. Jeffcoat will officiate. Viewing will be 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Park. Survivors include 3 sisters, Jeanice C. Shirley of Raleigh, NC, Delores C. Penn of Vero Beach, FL and Brenda Crawford of Cheyenne, WY, two aunts, two nieces and two nephews. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Mt Olive United Methodist Church. Clemons-McCray Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in The Herald on Apr. 17, 2019