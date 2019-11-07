Mr. Calvin Theodore Jordan, 87, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at his home.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, with Chaplain Sam Murphy officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road.
Born in Rock Hill, Mr. Jordan was the son of the late Roland Apter Jordan and the late Bessie Taylor Jordan. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Floyd Jordan; his sister, Betty Jean Garrison; his brother, Lewis Jordan; and his grandson, Chad Lewis. He was employed with J.P. Stevens and was in the textile industry for 46 years. He traveled to many foreign countries with his jobs. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and enjoyed being outside in Glencairn Gardens.
Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Annette Powell Jordan; his children, Ronnie (Doris) Jordan of Lexington, Rhonda (Steve) Johnson of Catawba and Phil (Marnee) Jordan of Rock Hill, SC; his grandchildren, Chris Lewis, Alex and Kamryn Culp, Addison and Hayden Jordan; and five great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 am-10:45 am on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Jordan's name to a .
