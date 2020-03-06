Madison Calvin Martin, 83, of Sharon, S.C. passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at home.
The funeral service will be 3:00 PM, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Sharon A.R.P. Church in Sharon with Rev. Gil Martin officiating. The family will receive friends from 2-3PM Saturday at the church. Burial will be in Sharon ARP Church Cemetery.
Calvin was the son of the late Madison Odell Martin and Lottie Gunn Martin. He was a member of Sharon A.R.P. Church.
Calvin is survived by his wife, Mary Maloney Martin, daughter, Sylvia Annette Goforth (Larry), son, M.C. Martin, Jr. (Sherri),
sister, Roberta Howell (Rembert), sister in law, Mary G. Martin, brother in laws, Henry Porcher, Wayne Mathais, 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brother, Ed Martin, sisters, Frances Porcher, Louise Mathais and 2 great grandchildren, Dakota and Madison.
Memorials may be made to the Charity of Ones Choice.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Calvin Martin family.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 6, 2020