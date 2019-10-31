Calvin Walter Howe, 68, of York, SC, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019 peacefully at his home.
The memorial service will be held at 4 PM on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Hillcrest Baptist Church with Rev. Dennis Harper and Curtis Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3-4 PM on Friday at the church and at other times at the home of Barbara Adkins.
Calvin was born on October 23, 1951 in York County. He is the son of the late White Howe and Adelle Dixon Howe.
He is survived by his daughters, Barbara Adkins, Wendy Gibson (Frankie), son, Scott Howe, sisters, Diane Lowder (Jesse), Sandy Downs, brother, Lewis Howe, 6 grandchildren, Michael Lanier (Abi), Haley Lanier, Christian Sarmiento, Kendall Howe, Caleb Adkins, Tanner Adkins, and two great grandchildren, Hunter Lanier and Gracie Lanier.
In addition to his parents, Calvin was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Ann Workman Howe, and siblings, Betty Jones, William Howe and Pinkey Humphries.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Howe family.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 31, 2019