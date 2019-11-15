Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Camillo A. Bondatti Jr.. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Camillo Angelo Bondatti, Jr., 77, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.



The Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732 with Chaplain Carl Morten officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 pm until 1:45 pm on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Greene Northwest Chapel.



Born in Peekskill, New York on November 25, 1941, Mr. Bondatti was the son of the late Camillo Angelo Bondatti, Sr. and the late Augusta Marchegiani Bondatti. Mr. Bondatti was US Air Force Veteran serving during the Vietnam War. He was retired from Schipp Construction as a heavy equipment operator. Mr. Bondatti was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers New York Local #137. One of his passions was cooking for his family and friends. Mr. Bondatti was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather and friend that will be greatly missed.



Surviving are his wife, Elizabeth Anne Simpson Bondatti; five daughters, Monica (Douglas) Johnston of Wilmington, NC, Katherine (Todd) Delaney of Wilmington, NC, Regina (Ken) West of Rock Hill, SC, Bethany (Jonathan) Klins of Charlotte, NC, Erica Bondatti of Albany, NY; his grandchildren, Robert A. (Katy) Van Etten, III of Wilmington, NC, Victoria Van Etten, of Wilmington, NC, Nicholas Johnston of Wilmington, NC, Sara (Sean) Nguyen of Nashville, TN, Dana Delaney of Baltimore, MD, Elijah Harrison of Albany, NY, Adam (Lauren) Brooker of Rock Hill, Ryan Eggert of Catawba, SC, Lynzi Eggert of Rock Hill, SC, and Alina Klins of Charlotte, NC; his three great-grandchildren, Olivia Van Etten, Robby Van Etten, Avri Brooker; his four sisters, Delores Zimmerman, of Arizona, Linda (Larry) Sapp of Florida, Mary Ann Schlotter of North Carolina, and Carol (Val) Bogdanowitz of Texas; his beloved dog, Wylee; many nephews and nieces.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Bondatti's name to Providence Care Hospice, 500 Lakeshore Parkway, Rock Hill, SC, 29730



Condolences may be made at

