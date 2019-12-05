Mr. Carl Lee Hudson, 79, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Heath Springs Residential Care.
Mr. Hudson was born in Rock Hill, SC, the son of the late Will Hudson and the late Jennie Johnson Hudson. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hudson was preceded in death by his brothers, Henry Bolin and William Hudson; and his sisters, Lessie Snipes and Doris Hooper. He formerly worked at Taylor's supermarket on Main Street and later opened his own business, The Meat Room suppling fresh meat to local restaurants and grills. He was a member of Park Ridge Baptist. Mr. Hudson was an avid golfer and fisherman.
Mr. Hudson is survived by his wife, Sadie Cothran Hudson of Rock Hill his son, Keith Hudson of Lancaster, SC; his granddaughter, Carley Hudson, Dani Rogers-Hudson, and Landry Belle Hudson; his great-grandson, Carter Lee Smith; his step-granddaughters, Kylie Rogers-Carpenter and Amanda Kalee Lewis; and his grandson, T. J. Webster.
All services for Mr. Hudson will be private per his request.
Published in The Herald on Dec. 5, 2019