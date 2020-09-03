1/1
Carl Leo Boyd
1923 - 2020
Carl Leo Boyd, 97, of Kingsport, TN, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020. He was a WWII Veteran, European Theatre, 633rd Light Equip. Co. After WWII, he pursued a pilot's license and qualified as a commercial pilot/multi-engine. In 1956, Leo moved to Kingsport to establish flight operations for Tennessee Eastman. He retired in 1983. Leo had been a member of Colonial Heights United Methodist Church since 1956. After retiring, from Eastman, Leo and his wife were avid campers and 'RVer's', spending the next quarter century seeing the U.S.A.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Allene Boyd; and granddaughter, Melanie Knox; parents, Lucius and Janie Boyd; and siblings, Howard Boyd, James Boyd, Pressley Boyd, Fred Boyd, Harold Boyd, George Boyd, Erskin Boyd, Neal Boyd, Kathleen Smith, and Dean Boyd

Leo is survived by his daughters, Pamela Knox, Sharon Lee, and Sandra Hutchens; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Jean Boyd Love; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to watch the live streaming of the service.

Published in The Herald on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home
117 East Charlemont Avenue
Kingsport, TN 37662
(423) 378-3134
