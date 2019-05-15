Carla Alicia Kennedy, 80, of Lake Wylie, passed away on May 4, 2019. Carla was born in Liverpool, New York on May 18, 1938 to Helen and Carl A. Krell, Sr. She attended Liverpool High School. Carla worked in the banking industry and in real estate, and enjoyed a hobby in motorcycles. She was also a proud member of the United States Marine Corps. Carla is survived by two brothers, William Krell of Albany, NY, and Kenneth Krell of Tacoma, WA one sister, Marsha Krell of Syracuse, NY, two daughters, Kimberly Schnathmann of Sarasota, FL and Kristine Castellana of Charlotte, NC, one son-in-law, Charles Castellana III of Charlotte, NC, and seven grandchildren. Family will be remembering Carla's life in a private gathering. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald on May 15, 2019