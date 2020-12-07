1/1
Carlean Gibson
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carlean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carlean Gibson
September 1, 1934 - December 5, 2020
Rock Hill, South Carolina - Mrs. Carlean Virginia Gibson, 86, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Graceland West Memorial Park, 4814 White Horse Rd, Greenville, SC 29611-4544.
Born in Jacksonville, FL, Mrs. Gibson was the daughter of the late Carl Langston and the late Nora Bell Langston. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Walker Gibson, Sr. She was a retired ob/gyn nurse for 50 years serving at St. Francis Hospital, Greenville Memorial, Richmond Memorial and Piedmont Medical Center. She started the Empty Arms Support Group.
Surviving are her sons, Clyde (Vicki) Gibson Jr. of York, Walter E. (Margaret) Gibson of Richmond, VA and James D. (Ken) Gibson of Huntersville, NC; three grandchildren, Ryan W. Gibson of Clover, Kevin D. Gibson of York and Sandi G. Chesworth of Mechanicsville, VA; and three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Gibson's name to the Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Park Rd, Ste 250, Charlotte, NC, 28209; or to "A Cure In Sight" Ocular Melanoma, 1210 Summerfield Ln E, Creedmoor, NC 27522.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Gibson family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Graceland West Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved