Carlean Gibson
September 1, 1934 - December 5, 2020
Rock Hill, South Carolina - Mrs. Carlean Virginia Gibson, 86, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Graceland West Memorial Park, 4814 White Horse Rd, Greenville, SC 29611-4544.
Born in Jacksonville, FL, Mrs. Gibson was the daughter of the late Carl Langston and the late Nora Bell Langston. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Walker Gibson, Sr. She was a retired ob/gyn nurse for 50 years serving at St. Francis Hospital, Greenville Memorial, Richmond Memorial and Piedmont Medical Center. She started the Empty Arms Support Group.
Surviving are her sons, Clyde (Vicki) Gibson Jr. of York, Walter E. (Margaret) Gibson of Richmond, VA and James D. (Ken) Gibson of Huntersville, NC; three grandchildren, Ryan W. Gibson of Clover, Kevin D. Gibson of York and Sandi G. Chesworth of Mechanicsville, VA; and three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Gibson's name to the Alzheimer's Association
, 4600 Park Rd, Ste 250, Charlotte, NC, 28209; or to "A Cure In Sight" Ocular Melanoma, 1210 Summerfield Ln E, Creedmoor, NC 27522.
