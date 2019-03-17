Carlton (Ray) Wolfe ROCK HILL - Carlton (Ray) Wolfe, of Rock Hill, SC age 66 passed away on March, 15 2019. He was the son of the late Joseph and Rosa Wolfe. Ray is survived by his daughter Crystal Reynolds, grandson Cody Joyner both of Fort Mill. Three sisters Phyllis Medford of Bakersville, NC, Bobbie Taylor of Morganton, NC, and Carol Marriner of Wilmington, NC. One brother Donnie Wolfe and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 17, 2019