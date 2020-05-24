Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Ann Bagwell. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Ann Bagwell, 72, died Thursday, May 21, 2020. She passed with her loving family by her side. She was born April 16, 1948 in Huntington, West Virginia to her mother, Freda Ray Thomas of Rock Hill and her late father, Roy Junior Thomas. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Roy Thomas and Fredrick Thomas.



A funeral service will be held at 11am on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Lake Wylie Christian Assembly with Rev. Lewis Gunn officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 9:30-10:30am at the church. Burial will be private.



She is survived by the man she loved, Ernest Lacasse; her children, Karen Diane Wright (married to Chris Wright) of Rock Hill, Deanna Bagwell Comalander (married to Kevin Comalander) of Clover, and Gerald Bagwell of Rock Hill; her grandchildren, Tabitha Allen Tritt (married to Josh Tritt), Scott Allen (married to Ashley Auten Allen) of Rock Hill, Alyssa Comalander Maier (married to Chip Maier) of Columbia, Megan Comalander, Lynsey Comalander of Clover, Bryant Costner of Rock Hill; her great-grandchildren, Dalton Gullegde, Gracie Gulledge, Kierstyn Allen, Tinley Allen of Rock Hill, Eowyn Maier, Lander Maier of Columbia; her brother, Joseph Thomas of Rock Hill; and her sisters, Deana Griggs of Maryland, Rosie Brooks of Denton, NC, Donna Ramsey and Ronda Pulsifer of Rock Hill.



Carol was a member of the Rock Hill Area Shag Club and the American Legion, Post 34. Shortly after being diagnosed with Ocular Melanoma, she went to Winthrop University and earned her B.S. degree in digital information design. She graduated in 2016, then paid if forward by teaching at the University.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in Carol's name to the Ocular Melanoma Foundation (



Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Bagwell family and condolences may be sent to

