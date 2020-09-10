Mrs. Carol Ann Felkel Deese, 76, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at her home.
Mrs. Deese was born in Hartsville, SC, and was the daughter of the late Harold E. Felkel and the late Lillian Caulder Felkel. She was a member of Lake Wylie Christian Assembly and a retired seamstress. If a piece of clothing could be made on a sewing machine, Mrs. Deese could. She is well known for the dancing custom, prom dresses, wedding outfits, and many other items.
A service honoring her life will be held at 4:00 pm on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Lake Wylie Christian Assembly with the Reverend Lewis Gunn officiating.
Mrs. Deese is survived her spouse, Timothy Willis Deese, Jr.; her two daughters, Dawn Deese (Paul) Luck of Hephzivah, GA, and Tina Deese (Kenny) Higgins of York, SC; her son, Scott (Michelle) Deese of Columbia, SC; her four sisters, Terri Robinson of Hamlet, NC, Gloria Ross of Chester, SC, Phyllis Whitehead of Columbia, TN, Patsy Odom of Rockingham, NC; her sister, Carri Moser of Hamlet, NC; her brother, Ronnie Felkel of Rockingham, NC; and her three grandchildren, Michelle Luck, Damon Lucky, Gillian Deese.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
.