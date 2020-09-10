1/
Carol Ann Felkel Deese
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Carol Ann Felkel Deese, 76, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at her home.

Mrs. Deese was born in Hartsville, SC, and was the daughter of the late Harold E. Felkel and the late Lillian Caulder Felkel. She was a member of Lake Wylie Christian Assembly and a retired seamstress. If a piece of clothing could be made on a sewing machine, Mrs. Deese could. She is well known for the dancing custom, prom dresses, wedding outfits, and many other items.

A service honoring her life will be held at 4:00 pm on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Lake Wylie Christian Assembly with the Reverend Lewis Gunn officiating.

Mrs. Deese is survived her spouse, Timothy Willis Deese, Jr.; her two daughters, Dawn Deese (Paul) Luck of Hephzivah, GA, and Tina Deese (Kenny) Higgins of York, SC; her son, Scott (Michelle) Deese of Columbia, SC; her four sisters, Terri Robinson of Hamlet, NC, Gloria Ross of Chester, SC, Phyllis Whitehead of Columbia, TN, Patsy Odom of Rockingham, NC; her sister, Carri Moser of Hamlet, NC; her brother, Ronnie Felkel of Rockingham, NC; and her three grandchildren, Michelle Luck, Damon Lucky, Gillian Deese.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved