Carol A. Overfield, 73, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 following a period of declining health.
Carol was born on February 4, 1946 to the late Clyde and Ann Overfield. Carol loved animals, especially her cat Chloe. She enjoyed doing genealogy, puzzles and painting in her free time. Carol retired from Piedmont Medical Center where she worked in medical records.
Survivors include her three daughters Lana Trimble and husband Barclay of Kentucky, Lela Byrd and husband Lyn of York, SC, and Gina Raymer and husband Kevin of Pennsylvania. Also surviving are five grandchildren Murray Byrd, Lindsey Byrd, Audrey Byrd, Cheyanne Trimble and Bryce Trimble.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10:00 am in the Chapel of Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home, Rock Hill with the Rev. Michael Beeks officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service at Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to 222 S. Church St., Charlotte, NC 28202 or Providence Care Hospice, 1736 Old York Rd., York, SC 29745.
Published in The Herald on Nov. 24, 2019