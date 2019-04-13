Carol Harper Boatwright, 69, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill.
Carol was a daughter of the late James Edward Harper and Floy Dunlap Harper, and the widow of Jimmy Ray Boatwright Jr. She was a former employee of Fieldcrest Cannon Mill and Walmart.
She is survived by her daughters, Carla Connolly, Julie Boatwright Whicker, Tina Michelle Boatwright, 10 grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
For service information please contact daughter, Tina Boatwright.
Published in The Herald on Apr. 13, 2019