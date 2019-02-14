Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Christie Genest. View Sign

Carol Christie Genest, 74, of Fort Mill, SC, passed away from natural causes at her home on February 10, 2018.



She was born to parents Edward L. Christie and Helen (Walley) Christie in Scranton, PA, on November 27, 1944. She grew up in Milford, CT, graduated from Jonathan Law High School, and became a registered nurse after graduating from Danbury Hospital School of Nursing in Danbury, CT.



Carol is survived by her mother, Helen (96), of Monroe, CT, and three children: Renee Genest Plumley (Jeff), of Marietta, GA; Liz Genest Smith (Joey), of Mandeville, LA; and Chris Genest (Heather), of Fort Mill. She is also survived by her brother Edward L. Christie, Jr., of Lecompte, LA, sister Andrea Christie Weiner, of Madison, CT, and six grandchildren: Justin Plumley, Connor Plumley, Caitlin Plumley, Sawyer Smith, Aaron Genest, and Sean Genest. Carol was predeceased by her father.



After dedicating many decades of her life to her career as a nurse, she spent her retirement ministering to people and animals through her volunteer work at Hospice & Community Care in Rock Hill and The Humane Society's Pawsibilities Thrift Shop in Fort Mill. She also donated to countless charities, and tirelessly prayed and shared communion with people in need and residents of nursing homes through St. Philip Neri Church ministries. An avid reader and lover of history, she also enjoyed tending to her flower garden and feeding local birds and raccoons.



A mass will be held in her honor at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 92 Munn Rd E, Fort Mill, on Saturday, February 16 at 3pm. Her final resting place will be alongside her beloved father in Goshen, NY.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to or Hospice & Community Care of Rock Hill, SC.



Palmetto Funeral Home is serving the family.

