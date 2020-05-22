Carol Elizabeth Chartier Lichter, 100 (2 days shy of being 101), of Lake Wylie, SC, died peacefully on May 16, 2020. She was born May 18, 1919, in Cloquet, MN, daughter of the late Arthur and Rita Chartier.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Lichter; her mother & father; brothers Gerald Chartier and Donald Chartier; and her sisters Phyllis Quinn and Marion Westlund.



During World War II, Carol worked in the National Defense Plant in California as 'Rosie the Riveter'; afterwards she worked as a keypunch operator at Honeywell in Mpls, MN.



She married Harvey in 1950, setting up housekeeping in Kenosha Wisconsin, where she lived until his death in 1990. She then moved to Charlotte NC to be with her sister, Maxine Parker. In 2001, they then moved to Lake Wylie SC.



She was a devoted Catholic, faithfully attending Saint Philip Neri in Fort Mill and All Saints in Lake Wylie. She loved being with her friends for breakfast after church services, Red Hat events, Bunco, and the monthly girls luncheons.



Carol leaves behind her three loving sisters, Merle Olson of Palmer Alaska, Maxine Parker of Lake Wylie SC, and Pat Johnson of Cloquet MN along with a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Hopefully you each find comfort knowing she is at peace and happily drinking that glass of wine she loved so much.



Carol's final resting place will be by her husband's side in Kenosha Wisconsin. A Celebration of Life service will be held locally at a later time in Lake Wylie SC.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's.



Palmetto Funeral Home of Fort Mill is serving the family of Ms. Carol Chartier Lichter.

