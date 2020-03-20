Ms. Carol Jeanette Parsons Harper, 76, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at home.
Ms. Harper was born in Rock Hill, SC, and was the daughter of the late Charles R. Parsons and the late Caroline P. Parsons. She formerly worked as an Administrative Assistant for Paddock Pool Equipment Company.
A graveside service for Ms. Harper will be 2:00 pm, Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Laurelwood Cemetery with Leigh Ann Livingston officiating. The family will visit with friends immediately following the service at the grave site.
Ms. Harper is survived by her son, Richard Collins of Lexington, SC; her daughter, Renee Collins Omer of Rock Hill, SC; her sister, Charlene (Jerry) Pittman of York, SC; grandchildren, Alexander Scott Omer and Taylor Richard Omer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ms. Harper's name to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 20, 2020