Carol Mahood Walker
Mrs. Carol Mahood Walker, age 86, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2020, at Lancaster Health and Rehabilitation.

Born in East St. Louis, Illinois, Carol was the only child of the late Horace Engvald Mahood and Edwina Plummer Mahood. She met her husband, John Rehorst Walker while they were students at DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana. She was a homemaker and, in her younger years, enjoyed playing bridge and tennis.

Surviving are her husband of 63 years, John Rehorst Walker; a son, John Walker and his wife, Leesa of Lake Wylie, S.C.; a daughter, Karen Searcey and her husband, Chris of St. Augustine, Florida; grandchildren, Hope, Ross, Michael and Bobby; and great-grandchildren, Tryston, Jayce, Aiden, Braxton, Maddox, Georgia and Maddie.

Memorials may be made to Flint Hill Baptist Church, P.O. Box 518, Pineville, NC 28134.

Due to the Corona Virus Pandemic, her memorial service will be held privately.

Condolences: www.wolfefuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald on Aug. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wolfe Funeral Home - Fort Mill
314 Spratt Street
Fort Mill, SC 29715
