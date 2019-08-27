Mrs. Carol Neely Roper, 61, died Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at First Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, with Dr. J. Barry Dagenhart, Rev. Jonathan Oliphant, and Dr. Robert J. Robinson, officiating.
Born in Rock Hill, Mrs. Roper was preceded in death by her brother, Robert H. Neely and her parents, Howard Sumner Neely and Mary Frances Sturgis Neely. She was a member of First ARP Church, and a graduate of York Technical College as a Medical Laboratory Technician.
Survivors include her husband of 34 years, Thomas B. Roper; daughters, April R. Crawford (Scott) of York, SC, Jennifer R. McAfee of Charlotte, NC, Lauren R. Hawley (Kyle) of Murrells Inlet, SC, and Caitlin R. Truong (Carolyn) of Chicago, IL; four grandchildren, Christopher Crawford, Miller Grace Hawley, Greer Hawley, and Palmer Hawley.
The family will receive friends following the service at the church parlor.
Memorials may be made to First ARP Church 201 E. White St. Rock Hill, SC 29730 or to Bonclarken Conference Center 500 Pine Dr, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
Published in The Herald on Aug. 27, 2019