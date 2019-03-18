Carol Jean Rawls Taylor passed gently to the Lord on March 15, 2019. Born the third of six Jennings sisters to Frank and Mabel on August 14, 1936, Carol is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Rawls Blood, (wife of Jake Blood), three sisters, Joanne Miller, Alma Kiser, and Mabel Varnadore, and many loving nieces and nephews. Carol was preceded in death by her two husbands, John Rawls in 1968 and Robert Taylor in 1995 and two sisters, Becky Bryant in 2013 and Marie
|
Davison in 2018. Carol was buried at Grand View Cemetery in Rock Hill, SC.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.
Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home is proudly serving the Taylor family.
