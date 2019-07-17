Ms. Carol Thomas Knight, 67, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill.



Ms. Knight was born in Shelby, NC and the daughter of the late Franklin D. Thomas and the late Myrtle Agnes Thrift. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in York. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Knight was preceded in death by her step-father, Thomas Robinson, her sister, Julie Carter, and brother, Mike Thomas.



A memorial service for Ms. Knight will be 11:00 am, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Liberty Baptist Church, 410 Blessed Hope Road, York, SC with Reverend Dusty Brackett officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until the time of the service on Saturday at the church and after the service.



Ms. Knight is survived by her daughter, Sally L. Sutphin (Tim) of York; her sons, Tommy Erieau (Amanda) of Concord, NC, Duane Erieau (Sandy) of Union, SC and Jason Erieau (Peggy) of York; her brothers, Frank Thomas (Kay) of York, Gene Thomas (Connie) of Rock Hill, and Reid Thomas of York; and her twelve grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

