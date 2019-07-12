Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carole Hope Magann. View Sign Service Information Ridgeway Funeral Home LLC 2918 Highmarket St Georgetown , SC 29440 (843)-485-4242 Memorial service 10:00 AM Belin United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary





Carole Anne Hope Magann, daughter of the late William Herbert Hope, Jr. and John T. McDonald Hope, went to be with the Lord on July 11, 2019. She was a graduate of Rock Hill High School and Columbia College and taught elementary school after graduating. She moved to Murrells Inlet in 1979, where she has resided since. She worked for Caledonia Golf Course and True Blue Golf Course and found such joy being in the golf business. She was a member of Church of the Resurrection.She is crossing over the rainbow bridge to be met by many loved ones. She loved her children, grandchildren and rescued pets. She is survived by her husband, Wilfred Fleming Magann, Jr., her son, William John Hope Magann (Anna), and grandchildren, MaryHope Elizabeth Magann, William John Andrew Magann and the future Wallace T. Herbert Magann. She is also survived by her step-children, Wilfred Chandler Magann (Julia), and his children Lauren and Marcus, and Eugenia Magann Haynes (Alex), and their children Louisa and Eleanor. She is also survived by her cousins, Erskine Butler McDonald, Jr. (Tenita), Arthur Richard McDonald and Dr. Elizabeth Beaver Stalvey. She is also survived by her loving dogs, Ellie, Mickey, Rufus and Noel.A memorial service will be held at the outdoor chapel at Belin United Methodist Church on July 18, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. The family will receive visitors at Belin United Methodist Church following the service. She will be laid to rest with her family in Rock Hill earlier in the week.In lieu of flowers, Carole asks that donations be made to All 4 Paws Pet Rescue in Pawleys Island, SC and Saint Frances Animal Center in Georgetown, SC.Online condolences may be left at www.ridgewayfh.com Ridgeway Funeral Home of Georgetown is in charge of the arrangements. (843) 485-4242 Published in The Herald on July 12, 2019

