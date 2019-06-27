Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Caroline L. von Rosenberg. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Caroline L. von Rosenberg, 82, passed away Sunday June 23, 2019.



Caroline spent her early years in Hackettstown and East Orange, New Jersey before moving south with her family to Gulfport, Mississippi and then New Orleans, Louisiana. She graduated from McDonough High School and received a degree in elementary education from Newcomb College of Tulane University in 1958. After graduation Caroline taught elementary school in the New Orleans public school system. Her family was active in the Gentilly Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday School and where she met and married Charles von Rosenberg, the new Assistant Pastor.



After the birth of their first son in 1962 the growing family moved across Lake Pontchartrain to Covington where Charles served as Pastor of the Presbyterian Churches in both Covington and nearby Madisonville. They raised three boys in Covington and Caroline served for many years as Sunday School teacher, Cub Scout den mother and choir member. Caroline helped develop a puppet ministry and enjoyed hosting church groups and informal gatherings of family and friends in her home.



In 1989 Caroline and Charles moved to Clover, South Carolina where Charles had become pastor at the Oakdale Presbyterian Church. Upon his retirement, they established a home in Rock Hill where they both became active members of Covenant Presbyterian Church. At the time of his death in 2015 Charles and Caroline had been married for 54 years. Throughout her life Caroline was an avid letter writer and in her later years she took several creative writing classes and particularly enjoyed writing poetry. She was always ready to listen if anyone needed to talk, and was a loving and caring presence to everyone around her.



Visitation will be at Covenant Presbyterian Church on Saturday June 29, 2019 at 11:30 am with the funeral to follow at 12:30 pm. Interment will be at Oakdale Presbyterian Church near Clover, SC at 2:00 pm. Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC is serving the family.



Caroline is survived by her two sisters, Dorothy Derahkshan and Elma Jane Wilbanks; her sons, David, Peter and John; daughters-in-law, Katherine and Kathleen; and three grandchildren, Justin, Claire and Thomas.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the at web site



