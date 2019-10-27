Carolyn A. Brazzel Byars, 75, of York, SC, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019.
A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Lakeview Memory Gardens with the Rev. John Sadler officiating. The family will receive friends from 10-11 AM on Monday at Bratton Funeral Home.
Carolyn was born on March 7, 1944 in Rock Hill, SC. She was the daughter of the late Hoyt Sims and Virginia McManus Sims.
She is survived by her husband, Lawrence "Lester" Byars, Jr., daughters, Pamela Smith, Tracie Oliver, son, Andy Smith (Becky), brother, James Sims (Shirley), grandchildren, Jacob, Luther, Heather, Matthew, Amber, Jake, Courtney, Darren, and Josie, niece, Tylon Sims, and nephew, Ronnie Sims.
In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her sister, Lonna Riddell.
Memorials may be made to any .
