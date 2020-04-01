Mrs. Carolyn Lowery Carter, 87, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at her home.
A graveside service will be held at 11am on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Laurelwood Cemetery.
Born in Charlotte, NC, Mrs. Carter was the daughter of the late Jethro Almond Lowery and the late Julia McGrath Lowery. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Beth Reinhardt; her son, Terry Carter; and her brother, Douglas Lowery. She was the first computer operator at Standard Insurance Company and a member of the Genealogy Society.
Surviving are her husband of 65 years, Waymon L. Carter; her daughter, Robin C. (Dennis) Gervais of Mill Spring, NC; two grandchildren, Julie Gervais and Ashley Gervais; her brother, Richard Lowery of Midland, NC; and her sister, Rebecca Price of Port Orange, FL.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Carter family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Apr. 1, 2020