Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 32792 (803)-326-2051

Carolyn Turner Grubb, 77, returned to her heavenly home on November 7th, 2019 at her home after a hard fought battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her in this struggle and ultimately gave her and the family peace and comfort during this time.



She was born to the late Ephriam Turner and Edith T. Snodgrass on April 11, 1942 in Bristol, VA where she attended Bluff City Elementary and High School.



On May 2nd, 1961, Carol married Phillip E. Grubb. Together, they raised Michael Grubb and Karen Grubb and were blessed with a large and loving family. Karen was the family's special gift from God and Carol cared for her with a special compassion and love for thirty-six years. During her time of caring for Karen, she taught the entire family and whoever came in contact with her the true meaning of what a mother's love is about.



Carol is survived by her husband of 58 years, Phil; her son, Mike and his wife, Tracey; her four grandchildren: Michelle Hunt (Chris), Marissa Eubanks (Greer), Kristen Lucente (Zac), and Michael Grubb, Jr.; her five great-grandchildren: Sydney Hunt, Gracyn Hunt, Emily Hunt, Bobby Eubanks, and Addie Eubanks. She is also survived by six sisters, one brother, and one step-sister: Freeda Brewer (Chuck), Barbara Shepard (Albert), Marie English (Barron), Bobbie Curtis (Gene), Dottie Sproles (Eddie), Donna Lineberger, James Turner (Kaye), and Mary Ruth Carr. Her siblings gave her many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.



She is preceded in death by her father and step-mother, Ephriam Turner and Verda Turner; her mother and step-father, Edith Snodgrass and Jim Snodgrass; and her loving daughter, Karen Grubb.



Throughout her life, Carol served in her church, Calvary Baptist Church, and the community with unwavering faith and dedication. She was a teacher's aide, a Clemson Extension Home Health Agent, a Real Estate agent, and a Sunday-School teacher. She loved meeting and working with people, especially smaller children, and all of these occupations acted as an outlet for her to love and care for others, just as God continues to do for her family on a daily basis. She was known as "Momma", "Maw Maw", "Aunt Carol", "Ms. Carol", and "Sis" to her family and friends. Before departing this earth, she was able to express her love, compassion, and smile to us all.



The visitation for Carol will be on Friday, November 8th at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Rd, from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 9th at Calvary Baptist Church. The service will begin at 1:00 pm, with Reverend Roger Brown officiating and Reverend Reggie Hopkins and Jerry Devinney assisting, followed by a burial service at Grandview Memorial Park on Cherry Road.



