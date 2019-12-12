Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn H. Kendall. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary





The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, with Rev. Jerry Devinney officiating. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery in Florence at 2:30pm.



Born in Chesterfield County, SC, Mrs. Kendall was the daughter of the late John Elmer Huggins and the late Bertice Rollins Huggins. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Col. Alex Kendall; her brothers, Elbert Huggins and Charles Huggins; and her sister, Pam Chapman.



She was a graduate of Cheraw High School and Coker College and was retired from the State Forestry Commission with 22 years of service. She was named Outstanding State Female Employee of the Pee Dee in 1982.



She obtained a Private Pilot's License in 1974 and was a former member of The Civil Air Patrol. She was a member of Central United Methodist Church of Florence; the Florence Country Club, where she was a golfer and member of The Women's Golf Association; Past President and member of the Green Thumb Garden Club; and a member of the Florence Symphony Guild.



Surviving are her daughter, Debra E. (Bill) Adkins of Catawba; her son, James Newton (Janet) Elmore Jr. of Titusville, FL; her grandchildren, Eddie (Kori) Adkins, Tammy (Kevin) McGovern, Robin (Jason) Vosler and Brandon (Amber) Elmore; ten great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.



The family will receive friends prior to the service from 9:00 am-10:30 am on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Kendall's name to the .



Condolences may be made at

Mrs. Carolyn H. Kendall, 88, formerly of Florence, SC, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center.The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, with Rev. Jerry Devinney officiating. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery in Florence at 2:30pm.Born in Chesterfield County, SC, Mrs. Kendall was the daughter of the late John Elmer Huggins and the late Bertice Rollins Huggins. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Col. Alex Kendall; her brothers, Elbert Huggins and Charles Huggins; and her sister, Pam Chapman.She was a graduate of Cheraw High School and Coker College and was retired from the State Forestry Commission with 22 years of service. She was named Outstanding State Female Employee of the Pee Dee in 1982.She obtained a Private Pilot's License in 1974 and was a former member of The Civil Air Patrol. She was a member of Central United Methodist Church of Florence; the Florence Country Club, where she was a golfer and member of The Women's Golf Association; Past President and member of the Green Thumb Garden Club; and a member of the Florence Symphony Guild.Surviving are her daughter, Debra E. (Bill) Adkins of Catawba; her son, James Newton (Janet) Elmore Jr. of Titusville, FL; her grandchildren, Eddie (Kori) Adkins, Tammy (Kevin) McGovern, Robin (Jason) Vosler and Brandon (Amber) Elmore; ten great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.The family will receive friends prior to the service from 9:00 am-10:30 am on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Kendall's name to the .Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net Published in The Herald on Dec. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations