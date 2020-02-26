Carolyn Beatrice Sisk Hinson, 73, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill with Reverend Jerry Devinney officiating and Doctor Roger Brown assisting. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 1:45 pm on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the funeral home prior to the service. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park, 620 South Cherry Road, Rock Hill.
Born in Gastonia, NC, November 18, 1946 Mrs. Hinson was the daughter of the late Louie Reid Sisk and the late Clara Harrison Sisk. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Paul Neal Sisk and William Sisk. Mrs. Hinson was retired from Smith Enterprises with 35 years of service.
Surviving are her husband of 55 years, James Arnold Hinson; her sons, Ricky (Vickey) Hinson of Rock Hill, and Brian (Lori) Hinson of Camden, SC.
Published in The Herald on Feb. 26, 2020