Carolyn Louise (Hutto) Godfrey (1942 - 2019)
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Waxhaw Baptist Church
8213 Old Waxhaw Monroe Rd
Waxhaw, SC
Carolyn Louise Godfrey passed away Friday, November 1, 2019. She was born in Redbank, SC to the late James Carlisle and Julia Chandler Hutto. Carolyn is also preceded in death by her two brothers Richard and Ronnie Hutto, and two sisters Sandra Matincheck, and Gail Benfield.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Waxhaw Baptist Church, 8213 Old Waxhaw Monroe Rd, Waxhaw, NC 28173, visitation to follow.

Carolyn is survived by her husband Edward "Tick" Godfrey, of Waxhaw NC, son Ed Godfrey, of Waxhaw NC, two daughters Deborah "Debbie" Boulton (John), of Monroe NC, Paula Stehley (Mark), of York SC, brother Jimmy Hutto (Valarie), of Rock Hill SC, sister Linda Finley (Doug), of Rock Hill SC, five grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the , 3800 Shamrock Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215-3220.

Online condolences can be made www.gordonfuneralservice.com

Gordon Funeral Service & Crematory is caring for the Godfrey family.
Published in The Herald on Nov. 2, 2019
