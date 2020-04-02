Mrs. Carolyn McCleave, 61 pass away Monday March 23. Public viewing will be on Friday April 3, 1:00pm - 5:00pm at Gilmore Mortuary Service Chapel Charlotte, NC. Funeral Services will be private for immediate family Saturday April 4, 1:00 pm at Gilmore Chapel Charlotte, NC. Due to the unprecedented global pandemic of Covid-19 , the funeral service and proceedings will be broadcast via Facebook live feed from Carolyn's in-memoriam facebook page for public Viewing. Rev. C.T Kirk will officiate And eulogize. She is survived by her loving husband Kenny McCleave, Three children Lakeisha Hensley (Ray), Kyle Davis both of Rock Hill, SC. Bryan Sanders of Boston, MA. Three grandchildren, sisters, brothers and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins family and friend. Services are entrusted to Gilmore Mortuary. " Serving The Needs For All Families"
Published in The Herald on Apr. 2, 2020