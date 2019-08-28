Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carrie Elizabeth Frazier Harding. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Carrie Elizabeth Frazier Harding was born July 24, 1932 in Rock Hill, South Carolina. She went home to be with the Lord on August 20, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. She is the daughter of the late George (Jay) and Bertha Frazier and the sister of Clarence Frazier and the wife of Charles (A.C.) Harding, Sr. who preceded her in death. The funeral service will be 2 pm, Friday at Foundation AME Zion Church. Burial will be at the church cemetery. She was educated in York County, South Carolina and received a Liberal Arts Degree from Friendship Junior College in Education. She leaves to cherish her memories to her children; Betty, Mildred, Charles, Jr., Bertha, David and Devora; two son-in-laws, William Henry Wells and Tyrone James Pettiford; two daughter-in-laws, Deborah and Connie; 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Pauline Harding of China Grove, NC. Viewing will be 1 hour prior to service. Robinson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Carrie Elizabeth Frazier Harding was born July 24, 1932 in Rock Hill, South Carolina. She went home to be with the Lord on August 20, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. She is the daughter of the late George (Jay) and Bertha Frazier and the sister of Clarence Frazier and the wife of Charles (A.C.) Harding, Sr. who preceded her in death. The funeral service will be 2 pm, Friday at Foundation AME Zion Church. Burial will be at the church cemetery. She was educated in York County, South Carolina and received a Liberal Arts Degree from Friendship Junior College in Education. She leaves to cherish her memories to her children; Betty, Mildred, Charles, Jr., Bertha, David and Devora; two son-in-laws, William Henry Wells and Tyrone James Pettiford; two daughter-in-laws, Deborah and Connie; 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Pauline Harding of China Grove, NC. Viewing will be 1 hour prior to service. Robinson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Herald on Aug. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close