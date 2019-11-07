Carrie Mae Louise Love Reeves, 78, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at her home.
Graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Mount Holly United Methodist Church Cemetery, 1996 Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730 with Reverend J. Wayne Smith, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends after the service in the church.
Born in Rock Hill, South Carolina September 27, 1941, Mrs. Reeves was the daughter of the late Edward Love and the late Louise Williford Love. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Sidney Reeves. She was retired from Rock Hill School District #3; Sullivan and Castle Heights Junior High Schools and Rock Hill High School. She was a lifelong member of Mount Holly United Methodist Church. One of Mrs. Reeves passions was riding motor cycles with her husband.
Surviving are her son, Christopher L (Holly Anne) Reeves of Rock Hill, SC; Four Granddaughters, Beth-Ann Mae Reeves, Caroline Lee Reeves, Anna Elizabeth Bartlett, Taylor Meadow Bartlett all of Rock Hill, SC.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Nov. 7, 2019