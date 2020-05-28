Mr. Carroll Miller Pitts, Jr., 82, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.
Due to COVID-19, the family will have a private graveside service.
Born in Rock Hill, Mr. Pitts was the son of the late Carroll Miller Pitts, Sr. and the late Elizabeth Wilkes Pitts. He was a graduate of Winthrop Training School, Davidson College and USC School of Law. He served in the US Army achieving the rank of Major. He practiced law in Rock Hill for 57 years.
Carroll and his family enjoyed their time together, especially the holidays and trips to the beach. He and Charlotte were avid gardeners and he also mastered the art of model ship building.
Surviving are his wife, Charlotte Davis Pitts; their three children, C. Miller (Rene) Pitts III, Charlotte Pitts Batten and Churchill Wilkes Pitts; two grandchildren, Mary Price Pitts and Calder Davis Pitts; and five siblings, Elizabeth Pitts Allen, Laurens M. Pitts, Churchill B. Pitts, Marvin W. Pitts and Lillian Pitts Grimes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Pitts' name to Oakland Baptist Church, Building Fund, 1067 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill, SC, 29732 or to the Glencairn Garden Fund, via the Rock Hill Parks Foundation at www.fftc.org/donate/rock_hill_parks_foundation_fund.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Pitts family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on May 28, 2020