Casey Wesley Motz N. CHARLESTON, SC - Casey Wesley Motz (Rusty), 38, of N. Charleston, SC by way of Rock Hill, SC, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, after a long battle with his health (PTSD). Casey loved the beach where he spent the last few years of his life. He loved to play football and fish. He also loved to pick on everyone and play jokes. Casey is survived by his wife Melissa Motz of N. Charleston, mother Sandy Motz of Rock Hill, SC, father James Motz of FL, sister Joy and husband Joey Putnam of GA, brother Jake Thomas of Rock Hill, SC, and two sons Ayden Malibiran of Nags Head, NC and Addison Motz of Charleston, SC, grandparents Lila and John Weaver of Rock Hill, SC and the late Houston and Ruby Motz, his late niece Ona Putnam and many aunts, uncles and cousins. The service will be private.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Casey Motz.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 17, 2019