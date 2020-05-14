Mrs. Cassandra Ross Moise, (aka Asale El), 58, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at her home.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a funeral service will be held by invitation only on Saturday, May 16, 2020. The service will be live-streamed from Rock Hill Bible Fellowship Church website, www.rhbfchurch.org. Burial will be private.
Born in Rock Hill, SC, Cassandra was the daughter of the late Houston Ross, Sr. and the late Marietta White Ross. She was employed with Exela Technologies in Charlotte, NC where she had many friends. Previously, she worked with BB&T for many years where she won regional awards for her service excellence. She was very involved with her church, Mount Zion Church and Kingdom of God. She was chairman of the stewards committee, on the event planning committee, the pastors aid committee and the membership auxiliary.
Surviving are her husband of 20 years, Charles L. Moise, (aka Afolabi C. El); her sister, Phyllis R. Fauntleroy of Rock Hill; four brothers, Houston Ross, Jr. of Rock Hill, Travis McClure of NC, Ricky McClure of SC and James Ross of PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Cassandra's name to Mount Zion Church and Kingdom of God, 315 W. Main St, Rock Hill, SC 29730.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Moise family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on May 14, 2020