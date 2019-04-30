Catherine Hamel Barnes Cabaniss, 97 years of age, went to be with her heavenly father on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Cabaniss was born on August 24, 1921 in York County, South Carolina to the late William Alec Hamel and the late Carrie Currence Hamel. She was the widow of Henry Neil Barnes who was killed in combat during World War II in Germany and Edwin Boyd Cabaniss. Mrs. Cabaniss was retired from Sullivan-Carson in York with 44 years of service. She was the oldest living member of Ebenezer ARP Church.
Visitation with family and friends will be at Ebenezer ARP Church, 2132 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC on April 30, 2019 from 12:30 pm until 1:45 pm. Funeral services honoring Mrs. Cabaniss will follow at 2:00 pm at the church with Reverend Matt Allison and Reverend Doctor Mel Wines officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 2445 Highway 557, Clover, SC.
Mrs. Cabaniss is survived by her daughters, Frances B. Dieterle and her husband Edward of Melbourne, Florida and Julianne Barnes Spell of Rock Hill; a sister, Elaine H. Price of Asheville, NC; her five grandchildren, Cathy M. Tommie (Mike), Michelle M. Kelley (Butch), Eddy Barnes, Ed Dieterle (Jenny), Angel Clark (Robert); ten great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Emma Hamel of Columbia. In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by her son, Henry Neil Barnes, Jr.; her brother, James Hamel; her sisters, Martha Hilton, Helen Mathis and Clara Rast.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Ebenezer ARP Church, 2132 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Condolences may be made to the family at greenefuneralhome.net
Published in The Herald on Apr. 30, 2019