The funeral service will be at 2 PM on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Temple Presbyterian Church in Clover with the Reverends Bob Sprinkle and Dave Hall officiating. Burial will be at Beersheba Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Bratton Funeral Home.



Born in Clover, SC Cat was the daughter of the late Roy Brooks and Ione Jenkins Brooks. She was a member of Temple Presbyterian Church and worked in education as a Teacher's Aid.



She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Philip "Tom" Clark, Jr., daughter, Jane Jones, sons, Ken Clark (Jean), Roy Clark (Tina), sisters, Margie McCarter, Betty Robinson, eight grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.



In addition to her parents, Cat was preceded in death by her sister, Ada Robinson, two brothers in law, Eddie McCarter and Lacy Robinson, and a great grandson, Wilson David Clark.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Temple Presbyterian Church at 1105 N Beersheba Rd. Clover, SC 29710 or to Gideons International at PO Box 140800 Nashville, TN 37214-0800.



Online condolences may be made to the family at



Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Clark family.

