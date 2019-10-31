Catherine Hudson Cochran, 90, of York, SC, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019 at White Oak Manor of York.
The funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Bratton Funeral Home with the Rev. Chris Ballard officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11-12 noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Catherine was born on May 27, 1929 in York, SC. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Lula Hudson. She was a longtime employee of Huntleys of York.
Catherine is survived by her son, Randall Cochran and wife, Sandy, of York, SC, daughter, Claudette Prideaux of Sharon, SC, four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Cochran.
In memory of Catherine, memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice, 223 S. Herlong Ave. Ste 120, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Cochran family.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 31, 2019